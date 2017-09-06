1 of 21 View Caption

LSU running back Darrel Williams (28) runs against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sat... LSU running back Derrius Guice (5) runs against Brigham Young in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orlea... BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) passes against LSU in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Satu... LSU running backs Derrius Guice (5) and Darrel Williams (28) celebrate Guice's first touchdown against BYU in the first half ... LSU running back Derrius Guice (5) and tight end Jacory Washington (88) celebrate Guice's first touchdown against BYU in the ... LSU running back Derrius Guice (5) scores his second touchdown against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game... LSU head coach Ed Orgeron leads his team onto the field against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New... LSU wide receiver D.J. Chark (7) catches a pass against BYU defensive back Dayan Ghanwoloku (5) in the first half of an NCAA ... BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) passes against LSU in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Satu... LSU quarterback Danny Etling (16) passes against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Satur... LSU wide receiver Russell Gage (83) catches a pass against BYU during the second half of an NCAA college football game in New... LSU running back Derrius Guice (5) breaks into the open against BYU during the second half of an NCAA college football game i... LSU cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (15) celebrates with cornerback Andraez Williams (29) and safety John Battle (26) after break... LSU wide receiver Russell Gage (83) catches a pass against BYU defensive back Tanner Jacobson (25) during the second half of ... LSU running back Derrius Guice (5) breaks into the open against BYU during the second half of an NCAA college football game i... LSU cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (15) breaks up a pass intended for BYU wide receiver Talon Shumway (21) during the second hal... LSU running back Darrel Williams (28) scores against BYU defenders Butch Pau'u, right, and Troy Warner, left, during the seco... BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) is sacked by LSU linebacker Corey Thompson (23) in the second half of an NCAA college foot... LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) in the second half of an NCAA college football gam... BYU linebacker Matt Hadley and defensive back Troy Warner (1) tackle LSU running back Derrius Guice (5) in the second half of... LSU wide receiver Russell Gage (83) slips away from BYU defensive back Tanner Jacobson (25) in the second half of an NCAA col...