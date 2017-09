With the next installment of the BYU vs. Utah rivalry set to take place Saturday, The Tribune looks back at a feature Kurt Kragthorpe put together before the 2016 game. He looked at five of the most memorable plays in the rivalry’s modern history (starting with the 1993 game). The failed 2-point try last year didn’t make the list because he put together the feature in anticipation of that game. Here are his top five entering the 2016 game.