Provo • Last year, BYU special teams coach Ed Lamb had to conduct an open tryout for a field goal kicker, because Trevor Samson graduated in 2015.
That’s not the case this year, as junior Rhett Almond returns after an up-and-down season in 2016 and has held on to the spot throughout training camp.
Head coach Kalani Sitake said Monday that he is “comfortable” with Almond as the kicker because the junior got stronger in the offseason and increased his range.
Corey Edwards and Andrew Mikkelsen will handle the kickoffs, and either could be called upon to kick longer field goals because both have stronger legs than Almond, but aren’t as accurate.
Matt Foley returns for his third season as a long snapper.
Senior defensive back Kellen Fowler is the holder and punter Jonny Linehan is back for another year after helping BYU win a couple national titles in rugby.
“We were lucky to get that extra year with [Linehan] and I think that it is a good, experienced group,” Sitake said.
Another position switch for Kafentzis
Say this for former Jordan High quarterback Austin Kafentzis: He’s not afraid of change. Kafentzis, who was affiliated with three other college football programs before landing at BYU last spring, started training camp wearing a green jersey and playing quarterback.
Less than a week into camp, he switched to receiver. Monday, he was a running back.
“He has a natural feel for running the ball,” Sitake said. “You see what he did in high school, extending plays with his feet. So, it kinda made sense to us to [switch]. He knows the offense because of his time as a quarterback, but running back is probably more suited towards him. He is going to do some stuff with the wide receivers also. He is our athlete, and we will just try to find a place for him.”
Per BYU rules regarding newcomers, Kafentzis cannot talk to reporters until after the first game.
“He can help us win games, and as a coaching staff we are really trying to be creative in how we use our guys,” Sitake said. “I think he can really help us.”
Koroma up for Campbell Award
Offensive lineman and team captain Tejan Koroma has been named to the fifth annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list, the Tyler (Texas) Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday. The award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who was either born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas high school or played at a Texas-based college. Koroma is from Allen, Texas, and was also named one of the top four centers in college football by Pro Football Focus.
Briefly
Thursday’s practice and scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium is free and open to the public. Gates open at 9:30 a.m and practice begins at approximately 10 a.m. This will be the only open practice before the Cougars open the season on Aug. 26 against Portland State.