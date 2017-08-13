Heading into the final week of camp — to be culminated with an open practice and scrimmage at 10 a.m. Thursday at LaVell Edwards Stadium — only a few starting positions are still up for grabs. After Thursday, the Cougars will turn their attention to the Aug. 26 opener against Portland State, all while knowing that powerful LSU looms on Sept. 2 in Houston and rival Utah visits on Sept. 9.