The Salt Lake Bees’ quest to make the playoffs was delivered a blow by Fresno Grizzlies’ starting pitcher Trent Thorton. Working efficiently and walking none, Thorton held the home team to two runs in eight strong innings of work. Although the Bees’ pitching staff, led by starter Manny Banuelos, pitched well, it wasn’t good enough as Fresno held on for a 4-2 victory. Salt Lake relinquished its hold on first place in the Pacific South division for the first time since May 28, with just two games remaining.