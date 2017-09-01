The Bees led 2-0 in the eighth when an error by shortstop David Fletcher allowed Joey Wong to reach base to open the inning. Ian Miller followed with a single and the runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch by Branden Pinder. A one-out ground out brought in Wong with the first run,and Gordon Beckham singled off of Deolis Guerra to bring home the tying run. Tacoma won the game in the bottom of the ninth, as Guerra (4-1) walked Mike Marjama, who scored from first on a triple to right by Andrew Aplin.