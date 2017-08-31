Shane Robinson hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 7-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday, increasing the team’s lead in the Pacific Division to 1.5 games
The double by Robinson came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Bees a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Robinson scored on a wild pitch; he finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Sherman Johnson added two hits and two RBIs.
Ramon Flores homered and singled for Salt Lake. Jason Gurka (3-1) got the win in relief as the Bees improved to 10-5 against Tacoma this season.
Salt Lake had managed only two hits through seven innings before its late rally. It was the team’s league-leading 12th of the season when trailing after seven innings.
Angels starter Garrett Richards, who is on a major league injury rehab assignment, tossed two scoreless innings and gave up five hits with two strikeouts and no walks.