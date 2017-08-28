With a strong start by John Lamb and a big night at the plate by Michael Hermosillo, the Salt Lake Bees rolled to an 8-1 win over the host Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday night.
Lamb (6-2) went seven innings and allowed one run on four hits, with five strikeouts and no walks, while picking up his third consecutive win.
Salt Lake took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a bases-loaded, two-out, two-run single by David Fletcher andan RBI single by Rey Navarro.
Hermosillo hit a two-run homer inthe second to make it 5-0, and the Bees added two more runs in the third onan RBI single by Dustin Ackley and a fielder’s choice.
Hermosillo closed out the scoring with a solo homer to left in the eighth inning. He led the Bees with three hits and four runs batted in, which is his Triple-A best for RBIs.
Navarro added three hits and one RBI, while Ackley chipped in with two hits and one run batted in.
With the win and El Paso’s victory over Sacramento, the Bees still hold a one game lead over the Chihuahuas in the Pacific Southern Division with eight games left to play. Albuquerque is now four-and-one-half games behind Salt Lake.
