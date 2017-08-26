Salt Lake had several opportunities to score, but could not cash in, as the Bees went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. With a runner at first and one out in thethird, Eric Young, Jr. bounced into a double play to end the inning. The Bees had runners at first and second and one out in the fourth, but Rey Navarro’s ground ball was turned into another double play. Salt Lake had runners at first and third with one out in the fifth, but Dustin Ackley grounded into the third double play of the night.