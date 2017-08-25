The Bees blitzed Albuquerque with six runs in the first and never looked back, as Salt Lake rolled to a 12-0 win over the Isotopes on Thursday night.
With two outs and no one on base, Shane Robinson lined a single to left and Ramon Flores followed with a single to right. Both runners scored on a double down the right-field line by Rey Navarro. David Fletcher and Nolan Fontana walked to load the bases and Tony Sanchez lined a 1-1 pitch into the left-field bullpen for a grand slam. Salt Lake would go on to add three more runs in the fifth, one in the seventh and two in the eighth.
Jaime Barria (1-0) was outstanding in his Triple-A debut, as he tossed five scoreless innings and allowed just three hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Luis Diaz, Branden Pinder, Fernando Salas and Brooks Pounders each worked a scoreless frame, as they recorded Salt Lake’s third shutout of the season.
Navarro led the Bees with three hits and four runs batted in, while Sanchez added two hits and four RBIs. Ramon Flores added three hits and scored three runs, as he came up a home run shy of the cycle. With the win and El Paso’s victory over Sacramento, Salt Lake still leads the Chihuahuas by one game in the Pacific Southern Division, while Albuquerque falls three and a half games back.