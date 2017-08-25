With two outs and no one on base, Shane Robinson lined a single to left and Ramon Flores followed with a single to right. Both runners scored on a double down the right-field line by Rey Navarro. David Fletcher and Nolan Fontana walked to load the bases and Tony Sanchez lined a 1-1 pitch into the left-field bullpen for a grand slam. Salt Lake would go on to add three more runs in the fifth, one in the seventh and two in the eighth.