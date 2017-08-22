The Salt Lake Bees ended a three-game losing streak, routing the host Las Vegas 51s, 11-2, on Monday night.
The Bees jumped out to a 2-0lead in the first inning on RBI singles by Ramon Flores and David Fletcher. Salt Lake added three more runs in the second, two more in the third and three in the fifth.
Eric Young Jr. reached base four times in the first five innings, as he singled and scored in the first, was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for an RBI in the second, walked in the third and doubled in a run and scored in the fifth.
Salt Lake starter John Lamb (5-2) went six innings for the win, as he allowed two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Mike Morin followed Lamb and worked two scoreless innings. Veteran Fernando Salas worked the ninth inning to become the franchise record 43rd different pitcher for the Bees this season.
Young, Michael Hermosillo, Flores, Rey Navarro, Fletcher, Nolan Fontana and Dustin Ackley each had two hits to pace Salt Lake’s 15-hit attack. Flores, Ackley and Young each drove in two runs to lead the Bees.
With the win and losses by El Paso and Albuquerque, Salt Lake now leads the Pacific Southern Division by one game over the Chihuahuas and is two and one-half games ahead of the Isotopes.