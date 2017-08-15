The Salt Lake Bees scored six runs in the sixth inning to snap a 2-2 tie and went on to an 8-2 victory over the host Sacramento River Cats on Monday night.
Salt Lake had tied the score in the third on a two-out, two-run single by Rey Navarro, and the Bees took the lead when Ramon Flores led off the sixth with his sixth home run of the season. One out later, Shane Robinson doubled to right field.With two outs, Nolan Fontana walked and both runners advanced on a double steal and then scored on a single to center by Dustin Ackley. Tony Sanchez followed with a single to right, and Eric Young, Jr. drove in Ackley with a single to center. Both Sanchez and Young came home when Sacramento second baseman Ali Castillo dropped a pop fly.
Bees starter Osmer Morales (2-0) earned the victory. He went seven innings and allowed two runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Jason Gurka and Manny Banuelos each worked a scoreless inning to close out the game.
Navarro led the Bees’ nine-hit attack with two hits and two runs batted in, while Flores had two hits and one RBI.
Salt Lake returns home to begin a four-game series with Tacoma on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Smith’s Ballpark.