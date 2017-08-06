Following a script eerily similar to Friday’s contest, the Colorado Springs Sky Sox roughed up Bees starting pitcher Luis Diaz early, scoring three runs on four hits during the first two innings Saturday night. The onslaught continued in the sixth and eighth as Ivan De Jesus and Chris Colabello launched a pair of home runs.
The Bees’ bats, on the other hand, were silenced by Colorado Springs starting pitcher Angel Ventura, who pitched a stellar six innings of shutout ball. A single run was all the Bees could muster as the visitors dominated their hosts for the third straight evening, 8-1.
The Turning Point: Salt Lake failed to take advantage of two Colorado Springs errors in the bottom of the first inning. Right fielder Cesar Puello struck out to end the inning, leaving the bases chock full of Bees.
Bees MVP: Center fielder Michael Hermosillo recorded his first hit in a Bees uniform on a crisp line drive to left center that resulted in a triple. Cameron Maybin’s sacrifice fly scored Hermosillo for Salt Lake’s lone run of the night.
Hidden Hero: Colorado Springs appeared to be on its way to a big inning in the sixth following the De Jesus home run. However, Bees relief pitcher Jose Alvarez stopped the bleeding, inducing three straight pop flies to end the inning. Alvarez reduced his ERA to a glistening 1.13.
Flashing Leather: In the top of the sixth, Sky Sox catcher Tyler Heineman hit a blooper to left center which looked like trouble. With three Bees converging on the ball, it was shortstop Nick Franklin that made an over-the-head catch, robbing Heineman.
Angel Angle: Starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs is scheduled to make his first start for the Angels since suffering a strained oblique on April 29. Skaggs completed his final rehab start for the Bees on Monday, pitching 4 2/3 innings and surrendering three runs on five hits.
What’s Next: The Bees host the Sky Sox at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Smith’s Ballpark