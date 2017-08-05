Only an inning and a half had been played between the Salt Lake Bees and Colorado Springs Sky Sox, but damage had already been done as Bees starting pitcher John Lamb surrendered three runs on five hits. With the Sky Sox vaulting to an early three-run lead, Colorado Springs would add a valuable insurance run in the sixth. Bees pinch-hitter Rey Navarro provided hope in the ninth inning, driving a deep two-run homer over the right-field fence, cutting Colorado Springs lead to a single run. But it was too little too late as the Bees lost 4-3.