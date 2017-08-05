Only an inning and a half had been played between the Salt Lake Bees and Colorado Springs Sky Sox, but damage had already been done as Bees starting pitcher John Lamb surrendered three runs on five hits. With the Sky Sox vaulting to an early three-run lead, Colorado Springs would add a valuable insurance run in the sixth. Bees pinch-hitter Rey Navarro provided hope in the ninth inning, driving a deep two-run homer over the right-field fence, cutting Colorado Springs lead to a single run. But it was too little too late as the Bees lost 4-3.
Bees MVP: Until Navarro’s two-out homer in the ninth, David Fletcher was the only Bee to reach home safely. The second baseman went 2 for 4, including a double and a stolen base.
Hidden Hero: Although shortstop Nick Franklin didn’t record a hit in fourth inning, his at bat was productive. Facing a two-strike count with teammate David Fletcher on third and one out, Franklin did his job by hitting a deep sacrifice fly to left. Fletcher tagged up and scored the Bees’ first run.
Turning Point: Lamb, whose command was shaky from the onset, walking the leadoff batter Chris Colabello in the second inning. The free pass proved costly as second baseman Nate Orf promptly launched a moon shot over the left-field fence for a two-run homer.
Flashing Leather: In the fifth, Sky Sox designated hitter Ivan De Jesus connected on a sharp grounder down the third-base line. However, the ball was snagged on a beautiful backhanded grab by third baseman Nolan Fontana, who fired to second baseman David Fletcher, who pivoted and threw to first baseman Jefrey Marte for an elegant 5-4-3 double play.
Angel Angle: Rookie pitcher Troy Scribner made his first career major league start against the Oakland A’s on Friday night. Scribner was effective with the Bees this season, posting a 10-3 record with a 4.16 ERA in 97 1/3 innings.
Quote worthy: “It felt good to get out there,” said Cameron Maybin , who is on a two-day rehab assignment with Salt Lake since suffering an MCL tear on July 18. “I tried to make something happen so I could put myself to the test, and I feel I did that. I’m excited to play again tomorrow and keep it going.”
What’s Next: Salt Lake Bees RHP Luis Diaz (4-9, 5.54) vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox RHP Angel Ventura (5-3, 4.47) Saturday at Smith’s Ballpark at 7:05 p.m.