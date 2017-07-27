Edmonton star Connor McDavid disappointed at NHL decision to skip Olympics

Toronto • Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said he's disappointed the NHL won't be sending players to the Winter Olympic in South Korea.

"It would have been a special group, and you're just hopeful to be a part of it," McDavid told reporters at a charity event Wednesday. "It's disappointing, but that's the way it is. You want to be able to represent your country on the highest stage, and the Olympics is obviously the highest stage possible."

McDavid's comments came a day after Hockey Canada announced it was looking for non-NHL talent for Canada's roster in Pyeongchang.

Sean Burke, the team's GM, said Tuesday the bulk of Canada's team will come from players based in Europe.