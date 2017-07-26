Turmoil at top of Olympic sports bodies 1 year after Rio

Geneva • The Olympic family of sports is in a period of turmoil one year after a troubled Rio de Janeiro Games.

A slew of critical headlines for sport's world governing bodies in the past week has tarnished soccer's FIFA, swimming's FINA and boxing's AIBA organizations.

A common theme is allegations of financial mismanagement to retain power and influence in the sports governance world that typically involves first-class travel, five-star hotels and access to political leaders.

Personal enrichment is alleged against a rising star of the International Olympic Committee, former sprinter Frankie Fredericks. Track and field body IAAF suspended Fredericks last week from its ruling committee during a probe of the $300,000 payment to his company on the day in 2009 that Rio was chosen to host the 2016 Olympics. Fredericks denies any wrongdoing.