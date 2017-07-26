Turmoil at top of Olympic sports bodies 1 year after Rio

The state of AIBA's institutional finances led its executive committee to pass a vote of no confidence in President Ching-Kuo Wu. An IOC executive board member, Wu denied reports AIBA risks bankruptcy because investors want their money back.
Another IOC board member, Patrick Hickey, has been "self-suspended" for 11 months since being arrested in Rio for alleged links to scalping Olympic tickets.
The IOC, which passed a 2014 resolution urging sports organizations to commit to improved governance, declined comment Wednesday on recent issues facing Summer Games sports:
FIFA
FIFA's senior vice president Angel Maria Villar is in a Spanish jail facing a range of corruption allegations.
Villar, who has led Spain's football federation for 29 years, was among four arrested this month, including his son. Gorka Villar, who was a FIFA reform adviser in 2015, allegedly benefited from deals linked to friendly matches involving Spain's national team.
Spain's top sports authority suspended Villar for a year on Tuesday. FIFA's ethics committee has not announced any measures.
Villar is the second FIFA Council member linked to alleged criminal wrongdoing this year. Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah, an IOC member from Kuwait, was implicated in a Brooklyn federal court document in April for allegedly funding bribes to Asian football officials through accounts of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), which he leads.
The sheikh denied wrongdoing though resigned from FIFA within days.
FINA
The first vice president of swimming's world body is Husain al-Musallam, also from Kuwait and a longtime aide to Sheikh Ahmad.
Al-Musallam was re-elected unopposed Saturday by FINA members despite being identified as "co-conspirator 3" in the Brooklyn case. The sheikh is "co-conspirator 2."
FINA cleared al-Musallam as a candidate because "there was no case to answer" according to its rules.
In a federal court in Brooklyn, a FIFA audit panel member from the United States territory of Guam admitted taking six-figure bribes to help Kuwaiti interests in football politics.