Jazz Podcast: Gordon Hayward is gone. So what comes next for the Utah Jazz?

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 3 minutes ago
Gordon Hayward is gone and no amount of gnashed teeth, burnt jerseys or free hair gel will bring him back. So how can the Utah Jazz move on? In this edition of the podcast, reporters Tony Jones, Kyle Goon and Aaron Falk look at Hayward’s departure, expectations for Donovan Mitchell next season, and a few Summer League hot takes.
The TribJazz podcast is available on iTunes (click here to subscribe), Stitcher and SoundCloud.

 

