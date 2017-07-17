Utah Jazz sign Royce O'Neale to three-year deal, Eric Griffin to two-way contract

The Jazz have signed forward Royce O'Neale and signed the franchise's first ever two-way contract with forward Eric Griffin, The Salt Lake Tribune has learned.

O'Neale comes to Utah from Spain, where he averaged 7.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in for Herbalife Gran Canaria. Griffin was reportedly signed to Lithuanian club Zalgiris Kaunas in June, but the Jazz will bring him in on a three-year deal to add competition further down the roster.

Griffin was a standout on Utah's Summer League team this year. In four games in Las Vegas, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 10.8 ppg and 7.8 rebounds a game. The two-way deal, new to the Collective Bargaining Agreement this year, will allow Griffin to play for both the Salt Lake Stars and the Jazz this year, getting a pay bump for his NBA time.