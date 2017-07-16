NBA: Rating the winners and losers around the league as free agency dust settles

And the movement has been significant. Eastern Conference All-Stars Jimmy Butler, Paul Millsap and Paul George have crossed over to the West. Western Conference All-Star Gordon Hayward crossed over to the East. Point guard deluxe Chris Paul joined forces with James Harden in Houston. The Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers are competing to trade for Carmelo Anthony. And the Los Angeles Lakers are sitting back, clearing cap space and hoping to make a run at LeBron James for the summer of 2018.

So, who are the winners of free agency? Who are the losers? And can anyone beat the Golden State Warriors? We break it all down in the space below.

Winner

The Northwest Division • It's now the toughest division and the best division in basketball. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers are all playoff-worthy teams. And the star power features Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, Paul Millsap, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic and C.J. McCollum. You can take those nine and make an All-Star team that could beat the Eastern Conference all-stars.

Loser

The Utah Jazz • The Jazz are still a playoff team without Gordon Hayward, but their ceiling is probably somewhere around fifth in the West and probably around 50 wins. Had they hung on to Hayward, they could've been the second best team in the Western Conference and won somewhere around 60 games. They are still a good team. But they were on the cusp of being a great team, and that's where Hayward's defection to Boston hurts most.

Winner

Paul George • He gets out of a hopeless situation with the Indiana Pacers, who had become a treadmill team. He goes to an OKC roster needing a guy of his talents in order to win big, and he could be in Los Angeles with one of the best young rosters in the NBA by next season. Once he decided to become a free agent, he played his cards perfectly. He told the Pacers of his intent, which forced them to into a trade, and he landed in a desirable place.

Loser

Veteran point guards • The top-end guys — Kyle Lowry, George Hill, Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague — were all eventually fine. But people like Derrick Rose and Deron Williams are still on the market, which squeezed the point guard position more than anything. Rose and Williams will be picked up by someone sooner or later. But neither has had this much uncertainty this late in the summer during their careers.