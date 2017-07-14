Quantcast
NBA: Utah Jazz wrap up Las Vegas Summer League with easy win over Milwaukee Bucks

By connect
First Published
NBA » Utah cruises past Milwaukee after four losses in Vegas.
Las Vegas • Utah Jazz coach Zach Guthrie noticed the energy in pregame warmups. His team was ready to play, ready to close out the Las Vegas Summer League with a strong performance.

"There are plenty of teams who go through the motions," Guthrie said. "So the guys deserve a lot of credit for bringing it."

The result was a 97-76 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Utah's first of the week after an 0-4 start. With lottery pick Donovan Mitchell sitting for a second consecutive game, first-round pick Tony Bradley played his best game of the week, scoring 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Bradley, a seven-footer from North Carolina, was active on both ends, finished opportunities in the lane and was a deterrent at the rim defensively. He looked comfortable on both ends of the floor, and had more room to work with than usual because the Jazz were efficient from the 3-point line.

"I think I know more and more what to expect as the week goes on," Bradley said. "I've been just working hard and trying to get better as the week goes on."

Power forward Eric Griffin had another solid day, scoring 11 points, and grabbing four rebounds. According to Tribune sources, Griffin and the Jazz have engaged in talks of signing a two-way contract. Griffin would give the Jazz a dose of athleticism and defense, but the Jazz have competition, as Griffin has other NBA interests.

The Jazz put five players in double figures. James Southerland scored a summer league high 16 points. Tyrone Wallace scored 12 points, while Mitch Creek scored 10 points.

tjones@sltrib.com Twitter: @tribjazz

 

