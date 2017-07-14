NBA: Utah Jazz wrap up Las Vegas Summer League with easy win over Milwaukee Bucks

NBA » Utah cruises past Milwaukee after four losses in Vegas.

Las Vegas • Utah Jazz coach Zach Guthrie noticed the energy in pregame warmups. His team was ready to play, ready to close out the Las Vegas Summer League with a strong performance.

"There are plenty of teams who go through the motions," Guthrie said. "So the guys deserve a lot of credit for bringing it."

The result was a 97-76 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Utah's first of the week after an 0-4 start. With lottery pick Donovan Mitchell sitting for a second consecutive game, first-round pick Tony Bradley played his best game of the week, scoring 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds.