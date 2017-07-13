Utah Jazz waive Boris Diaw after no takers for his contract could be found

Las Vegas • The Utah Jazz waived power forward Boris Diaw ahead of his contract guarantee date, league sources told The Salt Lake Tribune.

In a move first reported by Yahoo, the Jazz cut ties with Diaw because they couldn't find a taker for his contract, sources said.

The move saved the Jazz $7.5 million in salary for next season.

Waiving Diaw was a formality after that. The Jazz signed big men Jonas Jerebko and Epke Udoh on Wednesday and also have Derrick Favors and Joe Johnson at the power forward slot.

Diaw made an impact for the Jazz in his only season, averaging 4.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. Diaw emerged as Utah's starting power forward with Favors injured for much of the season. He was an engaging locker room personality and served as a mentor for Rudy Gobert, his countryman from France.