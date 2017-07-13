Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Monson: The Jazz are now more than Utah’s team, they belong to the world

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (10)

OK, so we've brought this up before, but the Jazz now have gone second level.

They're freaking global, the United Nations of NBA basketball.

They are Salt Lake International.

If all the players on this team spoke their native tongue, or the language of their parents, in the locker room, nobody could understand anybody. It would be the Tower of Babel. What they would have here is a failure to communicate. If they took something basic, something along the lines of saying — oh, I dunno — hello, it would go something like this:

Rudy Gobert and Boris Diaw: Bonjour.

Jonas Jerebko: Halla.

Ekpe Udoh: Koyo. Mesiere. Sannu. Abole. Mavo. (Depending on where you are in Nigeria)

Raul Neto: Hola.

Thabo Sefolosha: Bonjour. Ciao. Wie geht's?

Ricky Rubio: Hola.

Joe Ingles and Dante Exum: G'day, mate.

In the case of Diaw, it might be more apropos to say: Au revoir. He might soon be moved.

Either way, the Jazz quite literally have taken a wide view of the modern game. They've proved again and again, as recently as the last 24 hours, that they are a land, a team, of opportunity for people from anywhere. Looking at their roster is like jumping aboard a boat in Disney's It's a Small World.

If you approximated the mileage it would take to visit these guys' relatives in their homelands, round trip, it would run something like this:

Gobert and Diaw (France): 10,126 miles, each.

Jerebko (Sweden): 9,906.

Udoh (Nigeria): 14,652.

Neto (Brazil): 10,780.

» Next page... 2 3 Single page

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()