Monson: The Jazz are now more than Utah’s team, they belong to the world

OK, so we've brought this up before, but the Jazz now have gone second level.

They're freaking global, the United Nations of NBA basketball.

They are Salt Lake International.

If all the players on this team spoke their native tongue, or the language of their parents, in the locker room, nobody could understand anybody. It would be the Tower of Babel. What they would have here is a failure to communicate. If they took something basic, something along the lines of saying — oh, I dunno — hello, it would go something like this:

Rudy Gobert and Boris Diaw: Bonjour.