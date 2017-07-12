Eric Griffin makes another good impression on Jazz in Summer League

"He's been a positive factor for us all week," Jazz Summer League coach Zach Guthrie said. "He's a guy who plays very hard. He's extremely athletic. He's a good defender, and he's fit in and tried to do the right thing. He's had a very good week."

Griffin's drawing interest from several NBA teams, including the Jazz, league sources tell The Tribune. A potential Jazz fit may come down to a numbers game, especially after the Jazz signed two free agents on Wednesday.

But Griffin has certainly displayed enough athleticism and defensive acumen that playing in the NBA next season is a possibility. He's also played well offensively, putting the ball on the floor and finishing at the basket, finding cutting teammates for layups and even knocking home the occasional 3-pointer.

Griffin has a contract overseas, but the contract contains an out clause for the NBA, which he says he plans on using if needed.

"I've just tried to fit in and play well defensively," Griffin said. "I've just tried to help my teammates whenever and wherever I can. I think I've improved over the years with my game and trying to get better. I'm not trying to worry about the NBA. I just want to let my game speak for itself."

