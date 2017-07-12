Eric Griffin makes another good impression on Jazz in Summer League

Las Vegas • The Utah Jazz lost its fourth straight Las Vegas Summer League game, 97-81 on Wednesday to the Phoenix Suns, but the individual revelation again was Eric Griffin.
The more Griffin has played, the more people think he could contribute at the NBA level. A 6-foot-9 power forward, Griffin led the Jazz with 18 points in 32 minutes on Wednesday. He grabbed 10 rebounds, blocked four shots and added three assists, shooting 6 of 14 from the field.
His performance kept the Jazz competitive, even though they were overmatched athletically against a talent-laden Suns team. Griffin has been Utah's second-best player in Las Vegas overall, behind rookie Donovan Mitchell.