Real Salt Lake: Tickets still available for Manchester United exhibition match

Real Salt Lake » Star-studded Red Devils are coming to town.

Roughly 500 tickets remained as of Wednesday afternoon for Manchester United's first trip to Rio Tinto Stadium.

Manchester United plans to fly in Monday for that evening's 8 p.m. match.

"It's an exciting opportunity," RSL center back Justen Glad said. "I think everyone on the team is buzzing about it, and we all can't wait to play."

The Red Devils' match against RSL is the second contest in their five-game United States summer tour this year. After playing Real Salt Lake, Manchester United will head to Houston to take on Manchester City in the International Champions Cup.

"Bringing the eyes of the world to focus on RSL and soccer in Utah via such a global brand as Manchester United testifies to the aspiration and vision that [RSL owner] Dell Loy Hansen espouses for our community," Utah Sports Commission president and CEO Jeff Robbins said in a news release.