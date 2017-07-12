Quantcast
Real Salt Lake: Tickets still available for Manchester United exhibition match

By connect
First Published      Updated 5 hours ago
Real Salt Lake » Star-studded Red Devils are coming to town.
Roughly 500 tickets remained as of Wednesday afternoon for Manchester United's first trip to Rio Tinto Stadium.

Manchester United plans to fly in Monday for that evening's 8 p.m. match.

"It's an exciting opportunity," RSL center back Justen Glad said. "I think everyone on the team is buzzing about it, and we all can't wait to play."

The Red Devils' match against RSL is the second contest in their five-game United States summer tour this year. After playing Real Salt Lake, Manchester United will head to Houston to take on Manchester City in the International Champions Cup.

"Bringing the eyes of the world to focus on RSL and soccer in Utah via such a global brand as Manchester United testifies to the aspiration and vision that [RSL owner] Dell Loy Hansen espouses for our community," Utah Sports Commission president and CEO Jeff Robbins said in a news release.

Recently acquired Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku is expected to make an appearance for the Red Devils on Monday, adding excitement to the arrival of an already star-studded cast.

Manchester United is the most recent in a series of international powerhouses RSL has hosted in exhibition matches over the years. Internazionale Milano made the trip to Utah to face RSL last season.

RSL also has played host to Universidad Católica (2005), Real Madrid (2006), Boca Juniors (2007), Everton (2007, 2009), Club América (2008), Chivas de Guadalajara (2008) and Saprissa (2011).

After Monday's friendly with Manchester United, RSL will head to Portland for a league match Wednesday.

"I think it maybe not takes off the luster but just changes the way that we're going to approach the game," RSL defender Chris Wingert said. "… Absolutely it's going to be a great exercise for us. It's going to be a lot of fun. But at the same time, our priority is going to be Wednesday against Portland."

mlee@sltrib.com Twitter: @maddie_m_lee

 

AT A GLANCE

Manchester United at Real Salt Lake

When » 8 p.m. Monday

Where » Rio Tinto Stadium

Tickets » www.RSL.com/tickets

