Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Utah Jazz strike two-year deal with forward Thabo Sefolosha

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 38 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (6)

Looking to bolster wing depth, the Utah Jazz have signed journeyman Thabo Sefolosha to a two-year contract worth $10.5 million, according to a league source.

The 6-foot-7 forward is an 11-year veteran, playing last season for the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Sefolosha adds depth at small forward for the Jazz, who are still reeling from the loss of free agent forward Gordon Hayward. While he won't help replace the scoring punch of Hayward — Sefolosha has never averaged double-digit points in an NBA season — he adds a defense presence in the lineup alongside wings Joe Ingles, Rodney Hood and Joe Johnson.

The move is the latest in an eventful offseason for the Jazz, who are still trying to round out their roster. The franchise also traded for point guard Ricky Rubio and resigned Ingles since free agency began.

The Swiss-born Sefolosha has also played for Chicago and Oklahoma City in his career.

This story will be updated.

tjones@sltrib.com and kgoon@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tribjazz and @kylegoon

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()