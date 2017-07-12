Utah Jazz strike two-year deal with forward Thabo Sefolosha

Looking to bolster wing depth, the Utah Jazz have signed journeyman Thabo Sefolosha to a two-year contract worth $10.5 million, according to a league source.

The 6-foot-7 forward is an 11-year veteran, playing last season for the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Sefolosha adds depth at small forward for the Jazz, who are still reeling from the loss of free agent forward Gordon Hayward. While he won't help replace the scoring punch of Hayward — Sefolosha has never averaged double-digit points in an NBA season — he adds a defense presence in the lineup alongside wings Joe Ingles, Rodney Hood and Joe Johnson.