Utah Jazz notes: Donovan Mitchell scores 37 points in loss to Memphis Grizzlies

"I thought he did a great job tonight," Jazz coach Zach Guthrie said. "He wasn't settling. He forced the defense to collapse and react to him. Donovan's finding a balance of when to attack and when to make the right play. That's something that every rookie has struggled with. But he did a good job with that tonight."

Mitchell was dominant against the Grizzlies, who primarily guarded him with NBA players in Wayne Selden and Wade Baldwin IV. The lottery pick shot 10 of 24 from the field and hit a trio of 3-pointers.

Mitchell went to the line 16 times and made 14 of them. He got to the basket off the dribble whenever he wanted and was able to create separation on his jump shots.

"I had a lot of time to warm up today," Mitchell said. "I got here a little early, so I was able to find a rhythm. I knocked my first shot down, and I was able to build some confidence."

Week in question

Jazz forward Joel Bolomboy slipped on a wet spot in the second half against the Grizzlies. He limped off the floor and underwent X-rays, which proved negative.

The former Weber State star was diagnosed with a sprained right knee. His status for Wednesday and the remainder of the week is uncertain.

Bolomboy played 23 minutes on Tuesday, scoring six points and grabbing three rebounds. He also blocked two shots.

Local connection

Former BYU star Eric Mika, who plays for the Miami Heat, scored four points in seven minutes of action against the Dallas Mavericks. He got to the free-throw line six times, and made four attempts.

