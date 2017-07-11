Will the Utah Jazz drop off without Hayward? ‘If I listened to projections, I’d be playing in France,’ Gobert says

Las Vegas • Rudy Gobert stood in the tunnel at Thomas&Mack Center, donning khaki shorts a lime green shirt and a knowing smile.

He quickly sneered at the notion that the Utah Jazz would experience a dropoff without Gordon Hayward, who will sign with the Boston Celtics.

"I'm not surprised Gordon left," Gobert said. "I could sense he was leaning toward Boston."

Gobert spoke about the Jazz going forward and on a variety of topics Tuesday. He offered assurance that the Jazz would remain competitive and said he'd like to stay in Utah his entire career.

"If I listened to projections," Gobert said laughing, "I'd be playing in France."