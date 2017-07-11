Utah Jazz: Rudy Gobert vows to keep Jazz in contention following Gordon Hayward’s departure

In truth, leadership of the Jazz has already been trending Gobert's way. In March, after an ugly defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers, Gobert publicly called out his teammates for selfish play. But now, he's also Utah's undisputed best player, and many consider him the best center in the NBA.

"My vision is to win a championship, that's my mentality," Gobert said. "Nothing changes. I want to get better as a player, and I want to help my team win. Nothing changes. We have to push on, and we have to be good as a team. I want to help us achieve that."

Gobert has made a career on slights, real and perceived. He plays with a chip on his shoulder, and the Jazz are going to need plenty of that as they move forward.

It's not as if Gobert doesn't have ammunition. He said he learned of Hayward's departure through Twitter, although he and Hayward have since spoken. Gobert doesn't begrudge Hayward choosing to leave the Jazz — at the same time, he wishes Hayward had done things differently.

"I'm not surprised Gordon left," Gobert said. "I could sense he was leaning toward Boston."

Still, Gobert was taken aback. That's why he went to Twitter last Tuesday and recorded himself dancing to a Chris Brown song, which explcitly bashes loyalty. He deadpanned Tuesday that he was simply listening to his music with no message intended.

In the meantime, the Jazz are are actively looking to get Gobert some help. The Tribune has learned that Utah is in the market for a small forward who can play some power forward in small ball lineups.

However, the path to that solution isn't easy. The free agent market is barren, so the Jazz are looking hard at the trade market. And even so, they have limited assets to offer, other than Boris Diaw's non-guaranteed contract of $7.5 million.

In essence, other than minor moves, Utah's roster on opening night could look a lot like it is now. And if that happens, it's hard to imagine the Jazz' offense playing at a higher level next year.

"We're going to have to be a defensive-minded team," Gobert said. "We're going to have to be an unselfish team. We're going to play at a faster pace. We have to do all of those things."

Gobert had a terrific 2016-2017 season, averaging 12.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots per game. Offensively, Gobert averaged 14 points per game, and in almost every facet was the best two-way center in the NBA.

Yet, the Jazz are going to need more next season.

"We just have to keep getting better and keep competing," Gobert said. "We're not worried about who's not here. We're ready to keep playing and we want to keep competing."

Even with Gobert starting a new four-year contract, he was asked if he plans on spending his entire career with the Jazz. It's a natural reaction, given the Jazz lost Hayward.