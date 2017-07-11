NBA: Ex-USU star Jalen Moore forges a path to the NBA

Less than 24 hours after Moore hung up with Milwaukee, the phone rang again. It was the Atlanta Hawks. They also offered a two-way deal, which Moore had to turn down because he was committed to the Bucks.

"It's been a whirlwind," Moore said. "Everything has gone so fast, from signing the contract to playing in summer league. I'm sure at some point, I'll get to catch my breath."

Three days into the Las Vegas Summer League, the former Sky View star, Cache Valley native and one of the best players in this generation of Utah State players can't wipe the smile off his face.

For Moore, it has gone almost too fast. He still remembers playing AAU ball at Big Mountain Jam as a spindly teenager. He developed into one of the best high school players in Utah, leading Sky View to a state title. And as an Aggie, he became one of the best players in the Mountain West Conference.

Now, he's on the cusp of an NBA career.

Moore knows the journey to the league isn't over. The two-way contract provision means he will spend most of his time in the G-League with the Wisconsin Herd. But he will also rotate with the Bucks, where he is either the 16th or 17th man on the roster. Every team is allowed two such contracts. Milwaukee's other two-way went to Wisconsin star guard Bronson Koenig.

Moore will be with the Bucks in training camp and he's within shouting distance of real NBA minutes, should there be a rash of injuries. Moore worked out for the Bucks in May, after being invited to the Portsmouth Invitational.

"The process has been great," Moore said. "I feel like I've come a long way from his school and college, and now having a chance to one day play in the NBA. But I know I can't stop. I have to keep getting better and keep growing my game. But it's an honor to be a part of an NBA franchise so this has been great."

The Moores were initially surprised by Milwaukee's interest, because they didn't think there was interest. They knew through the pre-draft workout circuit that there was interest from the Hawks and a few other teams. But the Bucks calling caught Moore and his family off guard.

However, Milwaukee and coach Jason Kidd are building a specific supporting cast around star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks have taken a liking to long and athletic forwards who can shoot the ball. Players such as Jabari Parker, Thon Maker and John Henson.

The Bucks drafted another one of those in the first round (D.J. Wilson). Moore certainly qualifies, with his height, athleticism and versatility.

"They told me they like the way I can defend," Moore said. "The adjustment period has been fun. The game is a lot faster than it was in college, a lot more physical. But I'm definitely prepared for the challenge."

Moore has been a significant part of Milwaukee's summer league lineup. He played 16 minutes in his professional debut, knocking down two 3-pointers and scoring six points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets, Moore didn't score, but grabbed five rebounds and recorded an assist and a steal.

He's spent much of his time at power forward, spotting up and stretching the floor. But defensively, Moore has guarded every position from point guard to power forward. Moore said he wants to become more aggressive offensively as the week continues. But more than anything, he wants to keep his momentum going into training camp and the regular season.