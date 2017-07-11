Monson: Jazz use a ‘machine’ to make themselves better

The Jazz beg to disagree. They're not the only ones, but they are, in fact, doing more than begging. They're proving their dissenting view is valid. They're providing a chance for their level threes to become level twos, their level twos to become level ones. And they're devoting a lot of personnel and resources into enabling their players to cross those lines.

Two words: Rudy Gobert. Not so long ago, the NBA's best center was playing for the Bakersfield Jam.

It's not just the younger players who are benefiting. The not-so-dearly-departed Gordon Hayward had the best season of his career — his seventh year in the league — this past season. Joe Ingles, at 29, advanced his game in a way nobody could have predicted. George Hill, at 31, did likewise, although injuries limited him.

The Jazz got their share of bennies from that increased production, making the playoffs and firing on through to the second round. But the players did, too. Hayward will make more money than he ever dreamed possible, albeit with the Boston Celtics. Hill signed a $57 million deal with Sacramento, $40 million of it guaranteed. Ingles, who some previously thought was a borderline NBA player, signed a four-year, $52 million contract.

During an interview on 97.5/1280 The Zone on Monday, general manager Dennis Lindsey was asked whether anyone had taken notice of what's been happening in Utah, and whether players like Ingles can continue to improve. His response:

"Will his 44-percent 3-point shooting hold up? We hope so. We think he can be close. We know for sure that he's a better athlete now at 29 than when we got him when he was 26 because he's in better shape, he's stronger. We know he's embedded in the system. …

"You know, there were career years for George Hill that allowed him to get a great contract from Sacramento. Gordon Hayward literally last year was 20 percent better, and what that allows us to do is … I just had an agent last night grab me and he said: 'Hey, I want you to know we see what's going on there. If we have a player who needs to be developed, we're really confident in your group.' So will we get one of his players in the next two weeks, or two months, or two years? That's where we have to be great, in getting guys better. We're really confident that we've spent a lot of time and money and resources."

Lindsey gave examples of what the Jazz are doing now with current players.

"A day before summer training camp, we had Rodney Hood and Dante Exum at the University of Utah's beautiful practice facility. What I witnessed there was a machine. Each player had six people out on the court, helping shrink the court for the player. You know, those things are really appreciated … that Quin [Snyder] has put in that level of detail and thought, that we're urgent, that we're trying to squeeze every minute out of a workout because players' times are precious. That's why our players are getting back to Salt Lake in the offseason. They know that our coaches can get them better."

Hood and Exum have to get better — for themselves and the Jazz.

Everybody knows Exum was the No. 5 pick in the draft in 2014, and he's yet to prove himself worthy of that selection. There was the early usage, then the blown knee and last year's blah performance. He's teetering on the edge of regrettable draft choices. He must improve, whether Snyder uses him at point guard or at the two. The Jazz need him to be what they thought he'd be. He's no longer a kid lost in a grown man's world. He's a man that must play like one.

He looked pretty good in summer league play, but then, he's a veteran now. If he can't edge forward with what the Jazz are offering him, added rings around the trunk won't help.

Hood is even more important than Exum. Hood's shooting needs to be a significant part of the Jazz's attack with Hayward's departure. Snyder will go on stressing defense — that's the team's identity. But somebody has to score. Hood can do so. The question is, can he do so efficiently, consistently?

His shooting percentage never has been great, but he made just 41 percent of his attempts last season, although he did hit 37 percent from deep. The meeting Lindsey and Snyder had with Hood at the conclusion of the 2017 season had some of the same elements to it that their meeting with Hayward had before last season: You can be a really good player if you put the work in. How good do you want to be? You can be … better.

Hood's durability is also in question. He missed 23 games this past season.

If the machine works its wonders with these guys, the loss of Hayward might be partially mitigated, particularly if others — including rookie Donovan Mitchell and new point guard Ricky Rubio — push their games forward, as well. Rubio's ability to get his teammates the ball in their preferred spots will be a big deal.