Utah Jazz: L.A. Clippers cruise past lackluster Jazz in Las Vegas Summer League

NBA » Mitchell rests while Bradley, the other first-rounder, provides bright spot.

Las Vegas • With no Dante Exum this week at the Las Vegas Summer League and no Donovan Mitchell in Sunday's 86-67 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, one thing is apparent for Utah.

The Jazz are very different from their Salt Lake City edition.

The Jazz were outscored 31-10 in the second quarter, falling to 0-2 in Nevada, and never seriously threatened after that. But there were bright spots.

Rookie center Tony Bradley continued his solid play, scoring 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds. He shot 8 of 15 from the field. He was active on both ends, he finished in the paint and he was Utah's best player in a game that wasn't very appealing for Jazz fans after the first quarter.