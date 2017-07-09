Quantcast
NBA: L.A. Clippers cruise past lackluster Utah Jazz, 86-67, in Las Vegas Summer League

NBA » Utah’s Mitchell rests; Bradley provides bright spot.
Las Vegas • With no Dante Exum this week at the Las Vegas Summer League and no Donovan Mitchell in Sunday's 86-67 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, one thing is apparent for Utah.

The Jazz are very different from their Salt Lake City edition.

In falling to 0-2 for the week, the Jazz were outscored 31-10 in the second quarter and never seriously threatened after that. But there were bright spots.

Rookie center Tony Bradley continued his solid play, scoring 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds. He shot 8 of 15 from the field. He was active on both ends, he finished in the paint and he was Utah's best player in a game that wasn't very appealing for Jazz fans after the first quarter.

"Our offense wasn't very good after the first quarter," Jazz coach Zach Guthrie said. "Our competitive level went down after the first quarter, and we didn't execute very well."

Mitchell, Utah's rookie lottery pick, sat out Sunday's game for rest. He will likely play on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, Guthrie said. Without his offense, the Jazz had issues creating shots.

Utah shot 35 percent from the field and 21 percent from 3-point range, even after starting the first quarter with an 18-9 lead.

The Jazz will face the Grizzlies on Tuesday afternoon.

tjones@sltrib.com Twitter: @tribjazz

 

