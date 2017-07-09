Utah Jazz: With frontcourt unsettled, Joel Bolomboy works for a spot in the rotation

Now, it may be time for Bolomboy to contribute to Quin Snyder's rotation.

Because Gordon Hayward left in free agency, because Boris Diaw may not be retained, because Jeff Withey is a free agent, Utah's frontcourt rotation is currently depleted from last season and uncertain.

There is still time for the Jazz to maneuver, and they will probably add a big man. But currently, Derrick Favors, Joe Johnson and Rudy Gobert are the only three frontcourt pieces definitively under contract for next season. And Johnson is a natural small forward, where he and Joe Ingles are the only two who play that position by trade.

So, depending on what happens in the next few weeks, the Jazz may need Bolomboy to play significant minutes.

"During this week, we want Joel to focus on the little things," Utah summer league coach Zach Guthrie said. "We're not worried about his field goal percentage. We want him to focus on setting screens and getting rebounds. We want him to play good defense and get his teammates open. Those are the things that translate to NBA minutes for us. Those are the things that we're holding him accountable on, not the boxscore stats."

The irony of Utah's summer league is Bolomboy has flown under the radar a bit. Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz lottery pick, has garnered most of the headlines. Point guard Dante Exum turned heads last week at the Huntsman Center, showing significant improvement. Many have been focused on Tony Bradley, and what the first round pick out of North Carolina has shown.

That's left Bolomboy often a forgotten commodity, which is fine with him. He played the same role last year.

But the Jazz are invested in his development and progress as much as anyone on the summer league roster. And in truth, Bolomboy's performance this week has been up and down.

On the positive side, he's a terrific athlete and has the makings of a good defender. Against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday at Cox Pavilion, Blazers rookie Caleb Swanigan scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. He was a handful for any Jazz player to guard — outside of Bolomboy, who was the only big man on the roster who could impede his progress to the rim.

"I've known Caleb for a long time, and I know his talent and his work ethic," Mitchell said. "To see Joel give him a hard time defensively was really impressive. I haven't seen many people do that to Caleb."

At the same time, Bolomboy is still not playing with instinct. He's been hesitant offensively, passing up open 3-point looks the Jazz coaching staff wants him to let fly. He hasn't been confident in the post, and playing in pick and roll is still difficult for him.

Those are all things he has to improve on for Quin Snyder to put him on the floor in a competitive situation. And that's why he's playing summer league. The staff wants Bolomboy to experiment with his game, to test his limits and trust the progress in his skill set.

If he can do that the rest of the week, Bolomboy could put himself in the conversation for a rotation spot. Utah's roster is still unsettled, and it could still make moves.

But being in the conversation, for Bolomboy, is at least a good thing.