Ex-world champ Menkov among 16 Russians cleared to compete

Former long jump world champion Alexander Menkov is among 16 more Russians cleared to compete by the IAAF as "neutral athletes." Sunday's announcement takes to 41 the number of Russians allowed to compete internationally, meaning Russia could field a sizeable but unofficial team at next month's world championships.

Associated Press

