A look inside the Utah Jazz’s pursuit of coveted free agent Gordon Hayward and how he got away

When LeBron James first left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat, it was called The Decision. On Tuesday, there was The Indecision, a saga in which Jazz fans — and people inside the organization — were taken on an emotional roller coaster.

People inside the Jazz organization were confident they would be able to keep their homegrown All-Star, but there were signs that it would not be easy. The Salt Lake Tribune has learned that before the NBA draft, Hayward talked with George Hill, whom he had grown close to this past season after Hill was acquired from the Indiana Pacers and enjoyed a successful — if injury-plagued — season in Utah. Hayward made it clear to Hill during that phone conversation that his returning to Utah was nowhere close to guaranteed, say sources who asked not to be identified because of their relationship with Hayward and Hill.

Friday: Hayward approves as Jazz acquire Rubio

Hayward's impending free agency had been a huge storyline for the past year. Every smile, or frown, was dissected. Each move was analyzed from the standpoint on how it helped or hurt the Jazz's ability to keep their All-Star forward.

By the time Hayward officially opted out of the final year of his contract with the Jazz on June 30, it was known that he would have meetings with three teams — at Miami on Friday, in Boston on Saturday and, finally, with members of the Jazz organization Monday in San Diego, where the Hayward family lives during the offseason.

While that was the public meeting schedule, sources — who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the subject — told The Tribune that Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, and the Jazz had talked throughout the week. And as Hayward was opting out of his contract, the Jazz made their first move of the offseason, trading a first-round draft pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for point guard Ricky Rubio.

The Jazz considered Rubio an ideal fit for their lineup. Lindsey and Jazz coach Quin Snyder loved Rubio's defense and his leadership. And Utah was convinced that Rubio would help Hayward more offensively than any other point guard he had played with since he was drafted. Rubio's ability to see plays and passes would allow Hayward easier looks at the basket. Hayward's efficiency would improve, and his own playmaking load would lighten.

Sources said that while Hayward was not explicitly asked for his approval of the deal, the Jazz kept him looped in on the ongoing discussions. And when the Jazz informed the Hayward camp that the Rubio trade was close to being finished, sources told The Tribune that Hayward was excited about the trade, saying he "loved" Rubio's passing abilities and wanted the chance to play with him.

Lindsey pulled the trigger on the deal. With Rubio having two years remaining on his contract and at 26 years old, the Jazz envisioned him joining a core of Rudy Gobert, Rodney Hood and Hayward that would be entering the primes of their careers together.

Saturday: Hitting South Beach, as Jazz keep building roster

Banners of Hayward in a Miami Heat jersey hung near the American Airlines Arena when Hayward met with Heat players in the lounge of the team's locker room Saturday, according to The Associated Press. They discussed how the franchise accommodates children (Hayward and his wife, Robyn, have two young daughters), extolled the South Florida tennis scene (a sport Hayward grew up playing) and talked about the Miami real estate market. Heat president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra later laid out their vision for building around the All-Star forward.

But even after that visit, Miami always was seen as an unlikely destination by most NBA observers. Miami clearly had the least talented roster of the three teams, and while the Jazz and Celtics easily qualified for the playoffs, the Heat were eliminated from playoff contention on the final night of the past season.

Then, as Hayward and his wife were in the midst of flying from Miami to Boston, a thunderbolt hit: The Jazz had re-signed restricted free agent Joe Ingles to a four-year, $52 million contract.