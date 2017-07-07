Utah Jazz: Draft pick Tony Bradley, a work in progress, has a history of self-improvement

Years later, when Tony Bradley Jr. did become a McDonald's All-American, he showed his father the shirt and program he had kept for seven years, preserved with the care of religious artifacts.

"He said, 'Dad, I told you,'" Tony Bradley Sr. recalled. "'This is what I wanted to do.'"

Tony Bradley, the 19-year-old draft pick of the Utah Jazz, hopes his next step doesn't take seven years. But he's shown in his youth that he's willing to do the work to get there.

At 6 foot 10 and with a 7-5 wingspan, Bradley is seen by the Jazz as a block of marble who can be shaped into a quality NBA player. They liked his physical tools and advanced metrics from college so much that they traded up to get him at No. 28.

A week of Summer League at once showed how far Bradley needs to progress, but also provided brief glimpses of what the Jazz hope he can do — be physical on the glass, use his reach to bother big men on defense and clean up around the hoop. While he was only 4 for 11 with 8 points Thursday night, Jazz assistant Alex Jensen said Bradley started playing confidently in the fourth quarter as Utah surged back from a double-digit deficit against the Boston Celtics.

"That was the best he's played, I think, all three games," he said. "He's young, and the best part of this is we have film that we can use to help teach him about screens and things of that nature."

By comparison with Donovan Mitchell, his gregarious rookie counterpart, Bradley prefers to be a little more withdrawn from the spotlight. This is the teenager who was picked as prom king of Bartow High School in his native Florida and didn't want the honor.

"I was forced to be," he said. "I tried to leave before they announced. They made me stay. That was a pretty cool experience, but I didn't want the attention."

But that makes sense taking into account Bradley's small-town roots. His family hails from Bartow, a town of roughly 19,000 that is just over an hourlong drive from Tampa. His parents, Tony Sr. and Vanessa Bradley, both went to Bartow High, and their courtship started after reconnecting at a Bartow High basketball game.

As Tony Bradley grew from a preteen wannabe McDonald's All-American into a player resembling one, he was recruited by several big-name prep schools. His Bartow High coach, Terrence McGriff, had to make a pitch to keep his best player in his hometown. He promised the Yellow Jackets would play a tough schedule and that he would spar Bradley against coaches who were former college players.

McGriff also had a trump card that the prep schools couldn't offer: The chance to finish high school in the same community he had known his whole life. The town where his father serves as a correctional facility counselor and pastor of a local church, and his mother works at a nearby hospital. Where all his friends and family lived and could continue to support him.

"We told his parents he could be a top 50 kid here," McGriff said. "They've been around us, they know us. We would be coaching one All-American instead of seven, so we could offer him more attention."

How could he say no?

"I'm a community guy," he said. "I'm loyal to my hometown and my community."

Bradley ended up averaging 22.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3 blocks per game, earning Florida's Mr. Basketball, Florida Gatorade player of the year and, of course, McDonald's All-American. His exploits drew the attention of North Carolina coach Roy Williams, and it didn't take much for Williams to sway Bradley to commit to his dream school.

But reality took hold in college, where he played behind two seniors in Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks. While Bradley had some promising early games, he had to learn not to be the centerpiece with the Tar Heels.