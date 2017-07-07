Monson: Gordon Hayward’s departure disrespected Quin Snyder, more than anyone

And, then, it was Snyder who masterminded Hayward's actual usage. The head coach used his acumen, his creativity to implement schemes that featured Hayward, both from a conceptual standpoint and a practical one. Snyder gave Hayward the ball and the license to do what he did on the floor. The player benefited from the sacrifices of teammates as the head coach turned the team over to Hayward.

And Snyder's reward for all of the above? Being left behind as Hayward chose to play for his college coach in Boston.

When Hayward wrote in his Players' Tribune epistle about how much he loved Utah and the Jazz, even while leaving them in the lurch, his praise for and loyalty to Brad Stevens must have cut Snyder deep. Hayward passed out some compliments to the Jazz coach. But the loyalty part was absent. Like a jackhammer pounding away at hardtop, Hayward's actions drowned out the scripted niceties for yesterday's coach.

Sure, Hayward was recruited to Butler by Stevens, a relatively lonely pursuit, back before other coaches recognized his potential. That connection came at an impressionable time in Hayward's life, finishing up high school and heading to college. And that bond, forged over a couple of years, was and should have been strong.

But during the past three years in Utah, after Snyder came to the Jazz, meeting immediately with Hayward and proceeding to make him a priority, the absolute centerpiece of the Jazz's attack, the competitive battles fought were every bit as intense as anything that happened back in the Horizon League. And that's where the bond between any player and coach, especially when the coach is giving the player every opportunity, every advantage to succeed at the game's highest level, is most profoundly formed and cemented.

Often, not always.

Not in this particular case.

That's why Hayward's words in his published farewell piece — or his ghostwriter's — was such a cut to Snyder. And he wasn't alone.

In giving his reasons for leaving, Hayward cited, among other things, "the amazing potential of this current Celtics team — from ownership, to the front office, to a talented roster with Isaiah, and Al, and everyone else."

Translation: The Jazz organization — from ownership, to the front office, to a talented roster with Rudy, and Ricky, and everyone else — didn't quite measure up.

But there's no owner in Boston classier than Gail Miller, Danny Ainge isn't brighter than Dennis Lindsey, and outside of Hayward, the Jazz roster is just as good, if not better than the Celtics'. Ask general managers around the league who they'd rather have —Rudy Gobert or Isaiah Thomas? And the future draft picks Boston has are a long way from helping the Celtics win a championship anytime soon. Not on their own, not with the Warriors standing over the league.

Speaking of championships, that's the part of Hayward's explanation that is aimed at Snyder.

Hayward writes: "And, of course, there was Coach Stevens. Not just for the relationship that we've built off the court — but also for the one that we started building on the court all those years ago, in Indiana. And that unfinished business we had together, back in 2010, when I left Butler for the NBA … as far as I'm concerned, all of these years later, we still have it: And that's to win a championship."

What about Hayward's unfinished business in Utah with Snyder, a great competitor and communicator who is wise and empathetic and savvy enough to care about his players, beyond what happens in games?

The Jazz have steadily climbed toward the upper echelon of the West, winning 51 games last season, taking a series in the playoffs, and giving Golden State, in so many words from Kevin Durant, the stiffest challenge the Warriors faced in the postseason — even with a load of injuries that might have derailed a team without Snyder's resolve and leadership. If Hayward had stayed, the Jazz were hurtling toward a fistful of additional wins this next season, even in a conference far superior to the smaller ball played in the East.