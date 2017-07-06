Julian Wright gives young Jazz a veteran presence, experience

At 30 years old, Wright is the veteran on a team full of players in their 20s. With this comes the opportunity to mentor some of his teammates.

"I just try to give them little side comments, of course with the support of the coaches, not to give them my own philosophy, but I try to give them pointers to keep them focused," Wright said. "I just try to give them some insight and help them out from my experience."

Being in the league for 10 years, Wright has a certain amount of instinct that younger players do not have. Still, Wright is using summer league to improve his game.

"I think what [the league] is looking for is just instinct so it's hard to say what I'm working on," Wright said. "I would say if anything, it's shooting. I say that because I know that I wouldn't be the first or second option. I'm not trying to force it. I've worked hard on my shot a lot in practice. But passing, rebounding, defense, that comes naturally. That's easy."

While other players may not have the persistence to continue to play pro ball for 11 years outside of the NBA, Wright believes that he can bring something to league, especially with the current emphasis on small ball.

"Me playing the four position is really good and I think I can help teams in a lot of different ways, whether it's on defense or even offense," said Wright. "I'm quick and I feel young. This is the reason I chose to do summer league, compared to all of the years I didn't. I want to be confident and I feel like I can bring something to an organization."

