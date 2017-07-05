Jazz get boost off bench from Eric Griffin

He's not the biggest name in the Utah Summer League but Eric Griffin provided the Utah Jazz with a boost off the bench on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

After playing only 10 minutes in the Jazz's first summer league game on Monday, Griffin played for 21 and finished with 14 points and eight rebounds

Perhaps his biggest play of the night came with 10 seconds left on the clock when he secured a rebound that, if he did not get, the Sixers could have tied or possibly won the game.

"He has been ready to play," said Jazz coach Quinn Snyder. "He sat for a while and then just came in a grabbed that rebound and that's a game-changing play. He's been great. Energy, more than anything, is what those guys bring off the bench."