Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Dante Exum leads Utah in win over 76ers, 2-0 Summer League record

By Kendra Andrews The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 25 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

Dante Exum helped lead the Utah Jazz to a 100-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at the Huntsman center. Utah improved to 2-0 in Utah Summer League games after beating San Antonio on Monday.

Exum finished with a game-high 26 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz's top pick in the draft, added 15 points and Eric Griffin chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds, one of which helped secure the win for Utah.

No. 1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz led the 76ers with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists.

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()