Kragthorpe: Jazz try to move on without Gordon Hayward, but it’s not easy

In a statement, Jazz coach Quin Snyder said, "To further lament Gordon's departure does not honor the commitment we have to our current players."

If you know Snyder, you know he actually speaks that way, befitting his Duke law degree. And he's right. The Jazz's only choice is to move on with the guys they have — and others they might add.

A defender? "We'll find someone hungry," Lindsey said.

A scorer? While praising point guard Ricky Rubio, Lindsey said, "We have to find him some more shooters."

As of Wednesday, though, the Jazz found themselves well beyond Plan B. "Timing has been problematic," Lindsey said, the only time during a 15-minute interview session when he came close to criticizing Hayward's process, with the four-day ordeal having taken other potential targets off the market.

Lindsey spoke of taking a five-hour flight Tuesday with Snyder. They reportedly were pursuing Washington's Otto Porter, a restricted free agent who then signed an offer sheet with Brooklyn.

The Jazz will find somebody to take some of the money they would have paid Hayward. Rudy Gay, Tyreke Evans, James Johnson and Tim Hardaway Jr. are in the picture. They're flawed, but they're available, which is a valuable trait at this stage.

Or imagine the Jazz landing one of the players the Celtics are having to move in the interest of accommodating Hayward's salary. Ex-Gonzaga center Kelly Olynyk, suddenly a free agent with several teams interested, would thrive as a shooter in the tradition of Mehmet Okur.

Jae Crowder could come via a sign-and-trade with Boston, in the Hayward transaction. He's not the NBA's all-time biggest achiever among the sons of former Jazzmen, but that's OK. There's only one Stephen Curry. Crowder would fit well in Snyder's system, especially as a defender.

Hayward is gone, and the reaction to his move has become a phenomenon of its own, right down to former teammate Rudy Gobert's colorful video clip about loyalty.

By staying, Hayward would have further energized the Jazz fan base. Yet his departure may have done even more to unify and mobilize a group that really wants the Jazz to prove something to him and the rest of the NBA. They're discouraged, they're angry, they're feeling rejected — and they're seemingly more bonded than ever, thanks to Hayward's perceived betrayal of them.

The Jazz players likely feel the same way. "The one thing our character always showed is they responded to challenges during the season … I would imagine they'll have a great response, with their work," Lindsey said.

Personally, I'm hoping Hayward succeeds in Boston, just not to the level of winning a championship that would validate his move. Yet I understand the bitterness of Jazz fans who are fully committed to cheering against him and the Celtics — starting Thursday night in a summer league game. They'll take any vindication against Boston they can get, at this point.

kkragthorpe@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tribkurt