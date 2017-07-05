Source: Jae Crowder to Utah, Gordon Hayward to Boston in sign-and-trade talks between teams

"We would never comment on any trade speculation," he said.

That's where the Jazz, with Hayward's blessing, can help. Utah will sign Hayward to a new max deal, then send him to Boston in exchange for Crowder, who has $22 million remaining on a three-year contract.

A deal would be a major boon for Utah, as it watches its star player exit. It would also greatly help the Jazz's salary cap situation.

Without a sign-and-trade (or some contract-clearing deal) the most space the Jazz could create in the immediate future is about $11 million, after signing rookie Donovan Mitchell on Wednesday. That could only happen if Utah delays signing Joe Ingles to his new four-year, $52 million contract, leaving much lower cap hold in place for the time being.

But because teams are allowed to go over the cap to sign their own players, a sign-and-trade with Boston would allow the Jazz to bring back up to about $30 million in contracts and trade exceptions.

There will be more on this story as it develops.

tjones@sltrib.com, afalk@sltrib.com

