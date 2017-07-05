Source: Jae Crowder to Utah, Gordon Hayward to Boston in sign-and-trade talks between teams

The Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics are in ongoing talks over a sign-and-trade that involves Gordon Hayward getting a max contract and Jae Crowder coming to Utah, league sources told The Tribune on Wednesday night.
Hayward announced his decision to leave Utah for Boston on Tuesday. But before the Celtics can officially sign Hayward to a four-year, $128-million contract, they must still clear cap space. The Celtics started the process this week when they waived forward Kelly Olynyk. ESPN reported earlier Wednesday that Boston has been shopping Marcus Smart, Crowder and Avery Bradley.
Asked about the possibility, Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey declined to discuss the option.