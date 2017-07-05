Quantcast
Source: Jae Crowder to Utah, Gordon Hayward to Boston in sign-and-trade talks between teams

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
The Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics are in ongoing talks over a sign-and-trade that involves Gordon Hayward getting a max contract and Jae Crowder coming to Utah, league sources told The Tribune on Wednesday night.

Hayward announced his decision to leave Utah for Boston on Tuesday. But before the Celtics can officially sign Hayward to a four-year, $128-million contract, they must still clear cap space. The Celtics started the process this week when they waived forward Kelly Olynyk. ESPN reported earlier Wednesday that Boston has been shopping Marcus Smart, Crowder and Avery Bradley.

Asked about the possibility, Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey declined to discuss the option.

"We would never comment on any trade speculation," he said.

That's where the Jazz, with Hayward's blessing, can help. Utah will sign Hayward to a new max deal, then send him to Boston in exchange for Crowder, who has $22 million remaining on a three-year contract.

A deal would be a major boon for Utah, as it watches its star player exit. It would also greatly help the Jazz's salary cap situation.

Without a sign-and-trade (or some contract-clearing deal) the most space the Jazz could create in the immediate future is about $11 million, after signing rookie Donovan Mitchell on Wednesday. That could only happen if Utah delays signing Joe Ingles to his new four-year, $52 million contract, leaving much lower cap hold in place for the time being.

But because teams are allowed to go over the cap to sign their own players, a sign-and-trade with Boston would allow the Jazz to bring back up to about $30 million in contracts and trade exceptions.

There will be more on this story as it develops.

