Utah Jazz: With Gordon Hayward in rear-view mirror, Jazz try to pick up the pieces

The 27-year-old's decision to leave the franchise that drafted him in 2010 has left Jazz and its fans reeling, and has perhaps derailed one of the NBA's most promising rebuilding efforts.

Last season, despite numerous injuries to key cogs, the Jazz won 51 games in the regular season, making the postseason for the first time in five years, and winning a playoff series for the first time since 2010.

That wasn't enough to entice Hayward to stay.

So, now what?

Hayward led the Jazz in scoring each of the last four seasons. Last year, he put up 21.9 points per game on 15.8 field goal attempts. The do-everything forward was central to the Jazz's offense, using 27.6 percent of the possessions when he was on the floor.

It would have been next to impossible to replace Hayward's production with any realistic move this summer. But given the timing of his announcement, it has become an even more difficult task.

Cap space

The Jazz would have gone over the salary cap to re-sign Hayward. But his departure does not mean the team suddenly has $30 million extra to spend this summer.

As it stands, the Jazz are right up against the cap. They could trade or waive Boris Diaw and Raul Neto, both of whom have non-guaranteed deals, to free up about $9 million in space. But the team must still sign rookies Donovan Mitchell and Tony Bradley.

If the Jazz can wait on officially signing forward Joe Ingles to his new four-year, $52-million deal, they could create a window in which they have about $13.5 million in cap space. Otherwise, they might be better suited to hit the $99 million cap and keep their mid-level ($8.4 million) and bi-annual ($3.3 million) exceptions.

Free agents

Hayward was one of the most coveted names on the market for a reason, so nearly every other option would have been a downgrade. At this point, however, the market is even thinner.

The Jazz have missed out on their chance at Danilo Gallinari, who is reportedly headed to the Clippers, and had only a brief window to meet with restricted free agent Otto Porter, before he reportedly agreed to a max offer sheet from Brooklyn.

But a few options still remain.