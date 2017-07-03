NBA: Rookie Donovan Mitchell leads Utah Jazz to 87-74 victory over San Antonio in Summer League debut

Donovan Mitchell, who was selected with the 13th overall pick, scored 23 points to lead the Utah Jazz over the San Antonio Spurs, 87-74, in their Summer League opener Monday night in the Huntsman center.

Dante Exum finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Despite scoring only four points, first-round pick Tony Bradley was +24 in the plus/minus, tied for the team high in plus/minus.

Derrick White paved the way for the Spurs, scoring 13. Davis Bertans and Bryn Forbes added 12 points each.