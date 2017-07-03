NBA: Rookie Donovan Mitchell leads Utah Jazz to 87-74 victory over San Antonio in Summer League debut

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune)
San Antonio Spurs Bryn Forbestakes tries to slow down, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) after a steal, in Utah Jazz summer league action, Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, Monday, July 3, 2017.
(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune)
Donovan Mitchell, who was selected with the 13th overall pick, scored 23 points to lead the Utah Jazz over the San Antonio Spurs, 87-74, in their Summer League opener Monday night in the Huntsman center.
Dante Exum finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Despite scoring only four points, first-round pick Tony Bradley was +24 in the plus/minus, tied for the team high in plus/minus.
Derrick White paved the way for the Spurs, scoring 13. Davis Bertans and Bryn Forbes added 12 points each.