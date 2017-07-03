Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

NBA: Boston’s Jaylen Brown runs with leadership role as Celtics beat 76ers in Summer League opener

By Kendra Andrews The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 34 minutes ago
Summer League » Former Cal forward scores 29 points while guiding Celtics over 76ers.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Twenty-year-old Jaylen Brown entered Monday night's Summer League game against the Philadelphia 76ers as team leader for the Boston Celtics

Selected with the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft and having played for Boston last season, Brown is considered the veteran of this team and helped secure them a 89-88 victory.

"I embracing [my role as a leader]," said Brown. "Last year I was a little lost and had to figure a lot of stuff out on my own. This year I am trying to give out some direction. Just being through it, going to the Eastern Conference finals, I know what good basketball looks like so I'm just trying to be in [my teammates'] ears and tell them to keep making plays and be calm."

In Brown's first summer league game a year ago, his nerves got the best of him.

"In my first game last year I think I shot 17 free throws and finished with 15 points," said Brown, a small forward from the University of California.. "… Today I wasn't nervous, I was anxious. I have put in a lot of work that nobody seen and I just wanted to come out today and make sure [my work] was seen."

His work paid off and was noticed by Celtics Summer League coach Jerome Allen

"His strength, his athleticism, his deep ball, posting up — he did a bunch of different plays that one year ago at this point, he wasn't making," said Allen. "Credit goes his way. Its great to see."

Brown finished Monday night's game with 29 points and 13 rebounds and multiple powerful dunks. He shot three of his four attempted 3-pointer

"It felt good," Brown said on being back on the court. "Playing in any NBA game is fun but today is a different show. I was running the show and had a fantastic time."

As a team leader, one person Brown has made sure to take under his wing is rookie Jayson Tatum, who like Brown was selected with the third overall pick.

"I told [Tatum] to just take a deep breathe," said Brown. "I could see it in his eyes that he was nervous so I told him to take a deep breathe, let the game come to you and he made some tremendous plays."

During the regular season, Brown averaged 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game on his way to being named to the league's All-Rookie Second Team.

Despite Brown's successful first season, this summer is all about improvement.

"Overall, getting better is the ultimate goal," said Brown. "I don't think there is just one category, its just about getting better overall. I wanna play with the ball in my hands, get more confidence and just show a part of my game that nobody at this level has seen yet."

kandrews@sltrib.com Twitter: @kendra__andrews

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()