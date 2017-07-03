NBA: Boston’s Jaylen Brown runs with leadership role as Celtics beat 76ers in Summer League opener

In Brown's first summer league game a year ago, his nerves got the best of him.

"In my first game last year I think I shot 17 free throws and finished with 15 points," said Brown, a small forward from the University of California.. "… Today I wasn't nervous, I was anxious. I have put in a lot of work that nobody seen and I just wanted to come out today and make sure [my work] was seen."

His work paid off and was noticed by Celtics Summer League coach Jerome Allen

"His strength, his athleticism, his deep ball, posting up — he did a bunch of different plays that one year ago at this point, he wasn't making," said Allen. "Credit goes his way. Its great to see."

Brown finished Monday night's game with 29 points and 13 rebounds and multiple powerful dunks. He shot three of his four attempted 3-pointer

"It felt good," Brown said on being back on the court. "Playing in any NBA game is fun but today is a different show. I was running the show and had a fantastic time."

As a team leader, one person Brown has made sure to take under his wing is rookie Jayson Tatum, who like Brown was selected with the third overall pick.

"I told [Tatum] to just take a deep breathe," said Brown. "I could see it in his eyes that he was nervous so I told him to take a deep breathe, let the game come to you and he made some tremendous plays."

During the regular season, Brown averaged 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game on his way to being named to the league's All-Rookie Second Team.

Despite Brown's successful first season, this summer is all about improvement.

"Overall, getting better is the ultimate goal," said Brown. "I don't think there is just one category, its just about getting better overall. I wanna play with the ball in my hands, get more confidence and just show a part of my game that nobody at this level has seen yet."

