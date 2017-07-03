Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell sizzles in his Summer League debut

And the fans loved Mitchell.

The No. 13 pick impressed in Utah's 87-74 Summer League win over the San Antonio Spurs, showcasing the playmaking, speed and physicality that persuaded the franchise to trade up for him in last month's NBA draft.

The Louisville product led the Jazz in scoring with a combination of 3-point shooting (3 for 6), fast-break plays and seemingly effortless drives to the rim. Aside from an 18-point effort from teammate Dante Exum, Mitchell stood apart from the Summer League competition and looked very much ready to tackle the ambitions the organization has for its lottery pick.

"He had a good game," Jazz assistant and Summer League coach Alex Jensen said. "And defensively, he had to chase [Spurs guard Bryn] Forbes, which is not easy."

It wasn't a completely easy night for Mitchell. The most difficult adjustments, he said, came with physicality: Screens were set harder than he was used to, and rebounding was tough against bigger bodies. He said he didn't communicate enough on defense — which he partially attributed to struggling with Utah's altitude and feeling "gassed."

Mitchell drew two early fouls, which Jensen attributed to his aggressiveness. Once Mitchell reined in some of his energy, Jensen was pleased with the way he took off and helped hold Forbes — who had minutes in the playoffs for the Spurs last season — to 12 points.

It also helped that Mitchell nailed a 3-pointer right after his fouls.

"Usually when I get mad at myself," he said, "I like to counter it with a steal or a shot."

As the game went on, there weren't many San Antonio players who could counter Mitchell. Between his speed — he was clocked as the fastest sprinter at the NBA draft combine — and his craftiness approaching the rim, Mitchell wound up 10 for 17 from the field, going 7 for 9 in the second half.

Jensen also complimented his playmaking — he set up teammates for five assists with no turnovers.

One aspect that seemed awkward on paper when Mitchell was drafted worked well in the game: He played well with Exum, who also had a strong performance in the Summer League opener. Both players handled the ball and played big minutes together against the Spurs.

The duo has been playing together since before Summer League practices began. Exum revealed that they played pickup at Salt Lake Community College, helping them form a bond on the court.

Mitchell feels it as well.

"When we played pickup, it was huge. A lot of times we'd come off pick and rolls, and I'd find him and he'd find me. When you have that connection going into a game, it builds a lot of confidence between the two of you. It's great, and it hopefully carries throughout the season."

Carrying through the week would build on an already good start by the Jazz rookie.

