Utah Jazz: Gordon Hayward’s agent tells Tribune that Hayward ‘still trying to work through it’

The saga of Gordon Hayward's free agency continues.

Numerous outlets reported Tuesday afternoon that Hayward intended to end his free agency by signing with the Boston Celtics. His agent, Mark Bartelstein, tells The Tribune those reports are premature.

"Gordon and his wife are still in the process of making a decision," Bartelstein said. "This is the toughest decision of Gordon's life. He's still trying to work through it."

Bartelstein said a final decision on whether Hayward will play for the Jazz or Celtics may not come until Wednesday. Bartelstein also said he and Hayward haven't given the Jazz a final decision.

Two Jazz sources told The Tribune the franchise hasn't been given a final answer by Hayward. Team president Steve Starks confirmed that on Twitter, when he tweeted: "We trust Gordon and his agent that no decision has been made. Good communication all day and a great relationship."

If Hayward does leave, the franchise will be forced to pick up the pieces, which won't be easy. Instead of a team that could finish in the top four in the Western Conference, the Jazz will struggle to make the postseason, coming out of the stacked Northwest Division.

Instead of a future bright with two all-star talents — Hayward and Rudy Gobert — and a roster ripe with young and emerging pieces, the immediate future for the Jazz is murky at best.

Utah can't make up for Hayward's loss on the remaining unrestricted free-agency market. Hayward averaged a career-high 21.9 points a game last season. He established himself as one of the best all-around talents in the league, and the Jazz appropriately built their team around his abilities.

Without Hayward, the Jazz will rely more on fourth-year shooting guard Rodney Hood, who has the ability to be a featured scorer. Utah also has a deep bench, and Gobert has established himself as one of the best big men in the NBA.

But there are significant questions without Hayward. Joe Johnson and Boris Diaw came to Utah to be a part of deep playoff runs, and the postseason outlook suddenly is bleak for the Jazz. What happens to them? And what happens with Derrick Favors, who has one year left on his contract? These are pressing questions the organization has to answer.

Utah general manager Dennis Lindsey knew Hayward staying was far from a given. Even so, Hayward leaving would be one of the biggest setbacks in franchise history. The Jazz drafted Hayward in 2010, developed him, worked with him and catered to him until the end. Utah traded for Ricky Rubio, mainly because of Hayward's blessing. The Jazz signed Ingles to a $52 million deal, in part, to appease Hayward. This is the only franchise Hayward has known for seven years.

And now, if Hayward chooses Boston, the Jazz have to move on from their best player since Deron Williams.