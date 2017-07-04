Utah Jazz: Gordon Hayward spurns Jazz, will head to Celtics

Now, it's time to pick up the pieces, which won't be easy for Utah. Instead of a team that could finish in the top four of the Western Conference, the Jazz will struggle to make the postseason, coming out of the stacked Northwest Division.

Instead of a future bright with two all-star talents — Hayward and Rudy Gobert — and a roster ripe with young and emerging pieces, the immediate future for the Jazz is murky, at best.

Utah can't make up for Hayward's loss with what's left in the free agent market. Hayward averaged a career-high 21.9 points per game this past season. He established himself as one of the best all-around talents in the league, and the Jazz appropriately built their team around his abilities.

There could be a placeholder, however. The Tribune has learned that Utah will contact Denver Nuggets free agent Danilo Gallinari, a 6-foot-10 shooter who can score, but lacks much of Hayward's all-around brilliance.

Without Hayward, the Jazz will also rely more on fourth-year shooting guard Rodney Hood, who has the ability to be a feature scorer. Utah also has a deep bench, and Gobert has established himself as one of the best big men in the NBA.

But, without Hayward, there are significant questions. Joe Johnson and Boris Diaw came to Utah to be a part of deep playoff runs, and suddenly the postseason outlook for the Jazz is bleak. What happens to them? And what happens with Derrick Favors, who has one year left on his contract? These are pressing questions the organization has to answer.

Lindsey knew Hayward staying was far from a given. Even so, this remains one of the biggest setbacks in franchise history. The Jazz drafted Hayward in 2010. They developed him, built a team around him and catered to him until the end. Utah traded for Ricky Rubio, mainly because of Hayward's blessing. The Jazz signed Ingles to a $52 million dollar deal, in part, to appease Hayward. This is the only franchise Hayward has known for seven years.

And now, with one decision, the Jazz have to move on from their best player since Deron Williams.

tjones@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tribjazz