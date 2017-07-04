Utah Jazz: Gordon Hayward headed to Boston? All-star’s agent says he’s ‘still trying to work through it’

Bartelstein said a final decision on whether Hayward will play for the Jazz or Celtics may not come until Wednesday. Bartelstein also said he and Hayward haven't given the Jazz a final decision.

Multiple sources told The Tribune that Hayward had chosen the Celtics. Soon after, though, the Jazz made it clear they had not heard anything from their all-star. And team president Steve Starks said later on Twitter that "We trust Gordon and his agent that no decision has been made. Good communication all day and a great relationship."

If Hayward does end up leaving, the franchise will be forced to pick up the pieces, and that won't be easy. The Jazz with Hayward back, and the addition of new point guard Ricky Rubio and top draft choise Donovan Mitchell, looked like a top four team in the Western Conference. Without him, the Jazz could struggle just to make the postseason, coming out of the stacked Northwest Division.

Instead of a future bright with two all-star talents — Hayward and Rudy Gobert — and a roster ripe with young and emerging pieces, the immediate future becomes murky, at best.

Utah can't make up for Hayward's loss with what's left on the unrestricted free agent market. Hayward averaged a career-high 21.9 points a game last season. He established himself as one of the best all-around talents in the league, and the Jazz appropriately built their team around his abilities.

Without Hayward, the Jazz will rely more on fourth-year shooting guard Rodney Hood, who has the ability to be a featured scorer. Utah also has a deep bench, and Gobert has established himself as one of the best big men in the NBA.

But there are significant questions without Hayward. Joe Johnson and Boris Diaw came to Utah to be a part of deep playoff runs, and the postseason outlook suddenly is bleaker for the Jazz. What happens to them? And what happens with Derrick Favors, who has one year left on his contract? These are pressing questions the organization has to answer if Hayward departs.

Despite his confident public pronouncements, Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey knew Hayward staying with Utah was far from a given. Even so, his departure would mark one of the biggest setbacks in franchise history. The Jazz drafted Hayward in 2010, developed him, worked with him and catered to him until the end. Utah traded for Rubio with Hayward's seal of approval. The Jazz signed Ingles to a $52 million deal, at least in part, to appease Hayward. This is the only franchise Hayward has known for seven years.

Now, if Hayward indeed leaves for Boston, the Jazz will have sort through the loss of their best player since Deron Williams.

