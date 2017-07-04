Kragthorpe: Utahns preparing for Gordon Hayward’s breakup with Jazz

ESPN broke the news in the middle of a July 4 that likely will be remembered in Utah as misuse of a professional athlete's independence. Now we know how Oklahoma City felt exactly a year ago, when Kevin Durant bolted to Golden State.

Summer? Spoiled.

Hayward's choice to sign elsewhere in free agency would be a major setback for a franchise that tore itself down and built itself back up during his seven years in Utah.

Wow. What a letdown. The renovated Vivint Smart Home Arena would look a lot better with Hayward playing in it more than once a year. Tickets would be a lot tougher to sell, especially at increased prices.

My advice as of last week was for Utahns not to take it personally if Hayward left. I know, his probable move feels like a commentary on our state — and let's be honest, it would have been fun to respond condescendingly to all those people who just assumed that anyone would pick Boston over Salt Lake City.

The only claim I'll make to having seen this coming, beyond a Utahn's built-in paranoia, is I consistently warned everyone not to underestimate Hayward's relationship with Brad Stevens, his coach in their Butler University days.

Utahns should feel consoled by having done all they could to encourage Hayward to stay. As much as this state is tied to the Jazz, I have to make a differentiation here: Utah didn't lose Hayward, the Jazz did. For all the good things general manager Dennis Lindsey and coach Quin Snyder have done, they apparently couldn't keep Hayward, and that's a major hit to their credentials.

Hayward's move would be a sobering reminder of how difficult it is to build a homegrown team in pro sports in this era. The Jazz still would have Rudy Gobert and money to spend on a replacement for Hayward, but there's no getting around the fact that his departure would cut into the franchise's philosophy of developing players and steadily improving. Even with better health, no way would the Jazz match their 51 wins of 2016-17. They would struggle just to make the playoffs again.

The West is getting better and the East is getting worse. To have any reasonable chance of playing in the NBA Finals, Hayward has to go. That's understandable, even if it is tough to absorb.

The Jazz invested seven years in Hayward's growth, and likely were rewarded only with four wins in playoff games — and he barely played in one of them, due to illness. Those were meaningful victories, sending the Jazz past the Los Angeles Clippers in a first-round series. But that breakthrough should have signaled the start of something big, instead of serving as the high point for the foreseeable future.

Toronto guard Kyle Lowry re-signed with the Raptors. Writing in The Players' Tribune, Lowry related what his heart had told him: "And if you start something? Man, you finish it."

Hayward started something in Salt Lake City, but he probably won't see it through. That's disappointing.

kkragthorpe@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tribkurt